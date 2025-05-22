The Latest: House passes Trump’s big tax bill in overnight session

House Republicans stayed up all night to pass their multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, with Speaker Mike Johnson defying the skeptics and unifying his ranks to muscle President Donald Trump's priority bill to approval.

With last-minute concessions and stark warnings from Trump, the Republican holdouts largely dropped their opposition to salvage the "One Big Beautiful Bill" that's central to the GOP agenda.

Here's the latest:

Planned Parenthood says barring it from Medicaid funding could have a major impact

The group says a provision barring it from receiving Medicaid funds could lead to one-third of its health centers closing.

Planned Parenthood said about 200 centers are at risk — most of them in states where abortion is legal. The nation’s largest abortion provider also offers other health services, including birth control and cancer screening. State Medicaid money covers abortion in some states, but not others.

“We’re in a fight for survival — not just for Planned Parenthood, but for the ability of everyone to get high-quality, non-judgmental health care,” Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America celebrated the provision, saying in a statement, “Congress took a big step toward stopping taxpayer funding of the Big Abortion industry.”

Institute of Peace reclaims its headquarters after court win over Musk’s cost-cutting team

The U.S. Institute of Peace retook control of its headquarters Wednesday, two days after a federal judge said the firing of its board and employees by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency was illegal.

The institute's acting president, George Moose, entered the organization's headquarters with private security and the institute's outside attorney for the first time since being escorted off the premises during the DOGE takeover. Moose and most of the institute's board were fired in March, part of the mass slashing of the federal workforce spearheaded by Musk.

The institute and many of its board members filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration soon after, seeking to prevent their removal and stop DOGE from taking over its operations. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell's opinion on Monday reversed DOGE's actions.

Speaking after a short examination of the headquarters, Moose said all appeared to be in order.

Here’s what’s inside the tax bill

Republicans made one last round of revisions before the bill reached the House floor, boosting the state and local tax deduction to win over centrists and speeding up the work requirements in Medicaid to win over those who didn’t believe the bill did enough to curb spending.

Here’s a look at what’s in the legislative package, which is expected to undergo more changes when it goes to the Senate:

House Republicans pass Trump’s big bill of tax breaks and program cuts after all-night session

House Republicans stayed up all night to pass their multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, with Speaker Mike Johnson defying the skeptics and unifying his ranks to muscle Trump's priority bill to approval Thursday.

With last-minute concessions and stark warnings from Trump, the Republican holdouts largely dropped their opposition to salvage the "One Big Beautiful Bill" that's central to the GOP agenda. The House launched debate before midnight and by dawn the vote was called, 215-214, with Democrats staunchly opposed. It next goes to the Senate.

"To put it simply, this bill gets Americans back to winning again," said Johnson, R-La.

The outcome caps an intense time on Capitol Hill, with days of private negotiations and public committee hearings, many happening back-to-back, around-the-clock. Republicans insisted their sprawling 1,000-page-plus package was what voters sent them to Congress — and Trump to the White House — to accomplish. They believe it will be "rocket fuel," as one put it during debate, for the uneasy U.S. economy.

