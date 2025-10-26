The Latest: BYU cracks the top 10 of the AP Top 25, LSU drops out

The top six college football teams in the AP Top 25 remained unchanged this week, but not all was quiet in the rankings: The Big 12 has five teams in the poll for the first time this season, Vanderbilt earned its highest ranking in 88 years and LSU dropped out.

BYU leads the Big 12 at No. 10, a one-spot promotion, followed by No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 17 Cincinnati, No. 22 Houston and No. 24 Utah. It’s Houston’s first time in the Top 25 since 2022.

No. 9 Vanderbilt and No. 10 Miami — which is tied with BYU — swapped spots, thanks to Vanderbilt’s 17-10 win over then-No. 15 Missouri. It marked the Commodores’ third regular-season win over a Top 25 opponent, a program record.

LSU’s defeat at the hands of Texas A&M dropped the Tigers out of the rankings despite once polling as high as No. 3 and most recently at No. 20. Road losses to Mississippi and Vanderbilt and the 24-point home loss to the Aggies left the Tigers on the outside looking in.

No. 1 Ohio State is again followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and Oregon, though the Hoosiers got six more first-place votes than last week.

Here's the latest:

Looking ahead

Week 10 features several pivotal matchups that could alter the playoff race.

No. 5 Georgia faces Florida in a historic rivalry game. No. 9 Vanderbilt heads to No. 20 Texas, which could be without quarterback Arch Manning. No. 14 Tennessee hosts No. 18 Oklahoma in a matchup between two playoff hopefuls. And No. 17 Cincinnati travels to No. 24 Utah in a Big 12 clash.

Meanwhile, No. 8 Georgia Tech and No. 13 Texas Tech hope to avoid trap games against unranked opponents.

What the oddsmakers say

Ohio State remains the favorite to win the national championship at 5-2 odds, per BetMGM Sportsbook.

Indiana continues to build momentum and has the second best odds at 7-1. Alabama is close behind at 8-1. Texas A&M rounds out the top four contenders at 9-1.

Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M remain unbeaten through Week 9 and make up Nos. 1 through 3 in the AP Top 25. The Crimson Tide have won seven straight and sit comfortably at No. 4.

Hear from a voter: How much does Cincinnati’s early loss to Nebraska affect its ranking?

Cincinnati would love for Nebraska to be ranked when it’s all said and done to make its case for a strong finish. But the Huskers don’t face anyone of any consequence in the final month, so it will be tough.

The Bearcats are a solid team right now and are playing really well.

Matt Murschel is a college football writer for The Orlando Sentinel and has been an AP Top 25 voter for over five years. You can follow him on X: @osmattmurschel.

Cincinnati continues its climb

Cincinnati’s climb in the rankings continued this week following a 41-20 victory over Baylor.

The Bearcats improved to No. 17, the program’s highest ranking since 2021. They first cracked the Top 25 two weeks ago, coming in at No. 24 after beating UCF.

It’s the first time Cincinnati has won seven straight games since 2021, when they went on to reach the College Football Playoff.

Hear from a voter: Can Miami recover?

It’s going to be tough for Miami to move up too much over the next month unless someone like Pitt moves into the Top 25. The rest of the schedule isn’t that strong.

Oklahoma drops to No. 18 and Missouri to No. 19

Oklahoma and Missouri suffered the steepest falls among ranked teams this week.

The Sooners dropped five spots, slipping from No. 13 to No. 18 after losing to Ole Miss. Missouri fell four spots, from No. 15 to No. 19, after a last-minute loss to Vanderbilt.

It’s Missouri’s lowest ranking since Week 5 and Oklahoma’s lowest since Week 1.

LSU is knocked out of the rankings after losing to Texas A&M

LSU’s 49-25 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday dropped it out of the rankings.

The Tigers’ second quarter lead was short-lived, as Texas A&M went on to outscore them 35-7 in the second half.

It was a tough day for quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who was sacked five times for losses totaling 44 yards. Nussmeier was pulled late in the fourth quarter for backup quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr., who was then sacked twice during LSU’s final offensive possession.

Hear from a voter: Thoughts on Navy and other undefeated teams?

Navy is an interesting team to watch.

They’ve played well but keep an eye on them over the next four games. They face North Texas, Notre Dame, USF and Memphis during that stretch. If they can find a way to survive that run, they will be ranked.

Vanderbilt earns its highest ranking in 88 years

By MAURA CAREY

Vanderbilt earned its highest ranking in 88 years this week, coming in at No. 9 after a 17-10 win against Missouri.

The program is off to its best start since 1941, when the Commodores went 8-1 to begin the season and 8-2 overall.

Saturday’s victory came down to the final moments as Diego Pavia broke the tie with 1:52 on the clock, running the ball in for a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Missouri backup quarterback Matt Zollers launched a Hail Mary from the 45-yard line in the final seconds of the game, finding receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. inches short of the end zone and solidifying the win for Vanderbilt.

Hear from a voter: Forecasting picks for the conference championship matchups

By MATT MURSCHEL

Here is how I believe the P4 title games will look: Big 10 (Ohio State vs. Indiana); Big 12 (BYU vs. Texas Tech); ACC (Georgia Tech vs. Miami); SEC (Alabama vs. Texas A&M) and AAC (Tulane vs. Memphis).

This is very early look so don’t bet the milk money on it.

AP Top 25 temperature check

By MAURA CAREY

Heating up: Ole Miss (7), Vanderbilt (9), BYU (10), Tennessee (14), Cincinnati (17), Houston (22), USC (23), Utah (24), Memphis (25).

Cooling down: Oklahoma (18), Missouri (19), South Florida, LSU, Illinois.

Steady: Ohio State (1), Indiana (2), Texas A&M (3), Alabama (4), Georgia (5), Oregon (6), Notre Dame (12).

Hear from a voter: Why does Georgia Tech outrank BYU?

By MATT MURSCHEL

The BYU situation could change quickly thanks to a remaining schedule that features games against Texas Tech and Cincinnati. Wins over those two teams could go far into pushing them above Georgia Tech.

BYU and Miami tie at No. 10

By MAURA CAREY

The AP Top 25 has its first tie this season, with BYU and Miami both coming in at No. 10.

It’s the highest ranking of the season for BYU, which ranked No. 11 last week, and it’s a step down for Miami, previously No. 9.

BYU improved to 8-0 on Saturday with a 41-27 win against Iowa State. Miami defeated Stanford, 42-7.

The Big 12 reaches a season high of five ranked teams

No. 10 BYU leads the Big 12 pack. Texas Tech improved from No. 14 to No. 13 and Cincinnati rose to No. 17. No. 22 Houston and No. 24 Utah are new to the rankings this week.

It’s Houston’s first appearance in the AP Top 25 this season, a spot earned after a 24-16 victory over conference foe Arizona State.

The Cougars’ last ranking was in 2022, when the program reached No. 24 as a member of the American Conference.

AP Top 25 poll rankings

1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia 6. Oregon 7. Ole Miss 8. Georgia Tech 9. Vanderbilt 10. Miami (Fla.) 10. BYU 12. Notre Dame 13. Texas Tech 14. Tennessee 15. Virginia 16. Louisville 17. Cincinnati 18. Oklahoma 19. Missouri 20. Texas 21. Michigan 22. Houston 23. USC 24. Utah 25. Memphis

Hear from a voter: Can Memphis hang on? And will Army-Navy affect the playoff?

By MATT MURSCHEL

Memphis has a legitimate shot at the AAC title this season, but the Tigers will have to avoid letdowns against Tulane and Navy. If not, that opens the door for Navy to make its case.

Personally, I would love to see the Army-Navy game carry significant weight in the CFP race. That rivalry is one of the best in college football, and to add an extra dimension would make it even more special. It would make things interesting that’s for sure.

Hear from a voter: When it comes to parity, is anything different this season?

By MATT MURSCHEL

There has been a lot of parity, especially in the top 10.

Some of that can be attributed to the transfer portal. Schools are becoming more aggressive in attracting talent. Many of those players were No. 2 or No. 3 at places like Ohio State or Alabama, but now are getting chances to start elsewhere.

Plus, these programs are putting more resources into their programs and it’s starting to pay off. Indiana is a prime example of that with the hiring and retaining of Curt Cignetti. That’s really helped shift the power at the top.

Hear from a voter: How did your top 10 shake out this week?

By MATT MURSCHEL

My top 5 didn’t change much this week with Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia.

The toughest spot was at No. 6 with Ole Miss. The Rebels had a great road win at Oklahoma, pushing them ahead of Oregon and Georgia Tech.

I had Vanderbilt leapfrogging over Miami to round out the top 10. The Commodores are one of the hottest teams in the nation right now.

Knocking on the door

Houston improved to 7-1 on Saturday night with a 24-16 win against No. 24 Arizona State.

The Cougars have been knocking on the door for weeks, receiving 34 votes in last week’s poll. Winning against the ranked Sun Devils could do the trick.

Memphis could return to the rankings after rallying in the fourth quarter to beat No. 18 South Florida, potentially offsetting the Tigers' upset loss to UAB last week.

Navy remained unbeaten with a 42-32 win over Florida Atlantic, improving to 8-0 on the season.

Who might rise and fall this week

Stock up: BYU, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Cincinnati.

Stock down: LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Florida.

Top 10 teams all hold strong in Week 9

Week 9 unfolded mostly as expected after four top 10 teams lost in Week 8.

Indiana, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and Miami cruised past opponents. Alabama held off South Carolina and Vanderbilt edged Missouri in a last-minute thriller.

Oregon knocked off Wisconsin and Ole Miss returned to the win column with a victory over Oklahoma.

Ohio State and Georgia had the week off.

Who votes in the poll, and how does it work?

No organization has been ranking teams and naming a major college football national champion longer than The Associated Press, since 1936.

AP employees don’t vote themselves, but they do choose the voters. AP Top 25 voters comprise around 60 writers and broadcasters who cover college football for AP members and other select outlets. The goal is to have every state with a Football Bowl Subdivision school represented by at least one voter.

There is a 1-to-25 point system, with a team voted No. 1 receiving 25 points down to 1 point for a 25th-place vote. After that, it’s simple: The poll lists the teams with the most points from 1 to 25, and others receiving votes are also noted.

Voting is done online, and the tabulation is automated.

