CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - U.S. Army Cpl. Fuller disappeared when he was just 20 years old. It would take years for his body to be recovered.
Today, he is back on American soil.
He disappeared while serving in the Korean War.
Fuller is back home after he disappeared 67 years ago. His family, joined by the Patriot Guard along with other veterans’ groups and law enforcement, were the first to welcome him at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The procession headed to his hometown of Toccoa, Georgia where he will be laid to rest on Saturday. The day would have been his 88th birthday.
Fuller disappeared while serving in the Korean War. The Army identified the 20-year-old’s remains earlier this year.
