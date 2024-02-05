King Charles III has cancer and is receiving treatment, Buckingham Palace says

LONDON — (AP) — King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says.

The palace says the cancer is not related to the king’s recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has.

It said Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

