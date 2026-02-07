JD Vance and Jake Paul watch U.S. women's hockey team together at the Winter Olympics

MILAN — U.S. Vice President JD Vance sat with influencer and boxer Jake Paul as they watched the U.S. women's hockey team ease to a 5-0 win over Finland at the Winter Olympics on Saturday.

Vance and his family entered during the intermission at the end of the first period, with the U.S. leading 1-0. Paul joined them shortly after. Paul's fiancee Jutta Leerdam is a speedskater for the Netherlands at the Milan Cortina Games.

Vance sat with his youngest child, daughter Mirabel, on his lap. Usha Vance, wearing a sweatshirt with “USA” in big letters, clapped along to Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” before the second period started.

The vice president and his wife stood and clapped when the U.S. women’s team scored a goal. They were back on their feet cheering a few minutes later when the U.S. women scored again.

Among those seated near Vance were 2010 Olympic figure skating gold medalist Evan Lysacek and hockey’s twin sisters, Hall of Famers Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando. They were members of the U.S. gold medal-winning team at the 2018 Winter Games.

It’s the second time that Vance has watched the U.S. women’s team at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

He was also at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena on Thursday, when the U.S. beat Czechia 5-1 in its opening game of the preliminary round.

U.S. player Taylor Heise said it was “awesome” to hear that Vance and Paul were at the rink, but she wasn't aware during the game.

“I know (teammate) Abbey Murphy wants to meet Jake Paul, so we’d love to set that up," she said.

“None of us knew that they were here, actually," Heise added. "Just happy to be playing, and whoever’s there gets to watch the show, because I think we’re pretty good.”

The U.S. players are especially familiar with Paul through his relationship with Leerdam, who competes in speedskating against U.S. hockey captain Hilary Knight's girlfriend Brittany Bowe.

“I know his fiancee, Jutta, we’ve watched her work out. She’s phenomenal. We’re excited to go and watch her and obviously we’re cheering on Brit Bowe," Heise said.

___

Michelle L. Price and John Wawrow contributed to this report.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.