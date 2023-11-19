‘It’s been pretty hard;’ Peachtree Corners city councilman remembers daughter killed 1 year ago

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — The family of an Rideshare driver who was shot and killed almost a year ago, remembers her.

Peachtree Corners City Councilman Joe Sawyer said his daughter was shot and killed while dropping off a passenger back in November 2022.

On Saturday, they held a dove release to celebrate her.

“It’s been pretty hard,” said Councilman Sawyer told Channel 2 Action News reporter Larry Spruill.

That’s how Peachtree Corners City Councilman Sawyer describes the last year. Sawyer said his daughter, 31-year-old Lauren Sawyer, was a Rideshare driver.

She was dropping off a passenger in the area of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Police said that’s when 23-year-old Lerelle Chatman shot and killed her.

Police got into a shootout with Chatman and killed him.

“That night was probably the hardest night of my life. I got to spend 30 minutes before. I was just with her and all of a sudden you get a phone call saying your daughter was shot. I still have nightmares about that,” said Sawyer.

Saturday, family, and friends of Lauren Sawyer met at the cemetery where she is buried to honor and celebrate her life. They released doves and butterflies.

Peachtree Corners City Councilwoman Ora Douglass said she also wanted to show support for the Sawyer family.

“I came out here today to support Joe Sawyer. Also, to show up and have the city to know that when one of us hurts. We all hurt,” she said.

Joe Sawyer said he’s working to draft up a resolution that will protect rideshare drivers.

“I’m trying to get a law passed to allow the drivers to tote a weapon, because they’re sitting ducks. They don’t have anything,” said Sawyer.

In the meantime, Sawyer has a message for everyone.

“Hug your kids. Hug your family. Enjoy your holidays, because you never know if it’s going to be your last time with them.”

Councilman Sawyer said he’s currently meeting with representatives on both sides of the aisle.

