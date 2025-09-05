‘It was very hard’: Woman says stolen deposit jeopardized her ability to get apartment

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother of six said a former leasing manager, Kriscella Baker, stole more than $3,000 from her.
Police said Baker is accused of stealing rent money from other tenants.
Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reported about the allegations on Tuesday, saying the theft lead to eviction notices for some victims.
