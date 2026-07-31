Infantino abandons plans to sell World Cup profits to private equity following massive pushback

ZURICH — FIFA President Gianni Infantino is abandoning his divisive plan to sell World Cup profits to private equity after receiving pushback from all corners of the soccer world.

Infantino issued a statement on Friday saying that the divisions caused by the proposal are “no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and AP World Cup coverage

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.