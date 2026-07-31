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Infantino abandons plans to sell World Cup profits to private equity following massive pushback

By Associated Press
WCup FIFA Investors Soccer FILE - Asia Football Confederation President Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, left, poses with FIFA President Gianni Infantino during an inauguration ceremony for the new building of the Asia Football Confederation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File) (Vincent Thian/AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
By Associated Press

ZURICH — FIFA President Gianni Infantino is abandoning his divisive plan to sell World Cup profits to private equity after receiving pushback from all corners of the soccer world.

Infantino issued a statement on Friday saying that the divisions caused by the proposal are “no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place.”

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