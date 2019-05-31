How to Watch Cook Like a Pro on WSB Now

ATLANTA - WSB Now's original digital series Cook Like a Pro is must-enjoy programming for anyone who wants to know professional chef secrets for making great meals and entertaining with ease. Produced in Atlanta, the show taps into the expert skills of Kroger's own Chef John Szymanski, a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Johnson & Wale University. Chef John is a certified Executive Chef and Certified Executive Chef Administrator with the American Culinary Federation.
In Cook Like a Pro, Chef John teams up with host Lane Carlock to bake up a breakfast frittata using the best and freshest ingredients. Chef John shows why this dish is one that should start in a sauté pan but finish under a broiler. In the process, he gives the tricks and tips for picking the right vegetables for the season as well as the quickest and easiest way to cut them. Need to know how to properly hold a knife and which knife to choose? Chef John covers those topics as well.
In addition, Cook Like a Pro covers topics like the best seasoning for outdoor grilling, picking the right bottle of wine, properly opening a bottle of champagne, how to make the perfect cheese plate plus an easy summer dessert for the entire family.
Cook Like a Pro airs daily on WSB Now, which can be downloaded for free on your Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV or other streaming device, as well as the WSB News app.
