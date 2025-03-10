How multilingualism may boost cognitive skills in children with autism

Recent research suggests that children with autism spectrum disorder may experience significant cognitive benefits from growing up in multilingual environments, according to a study by University of California, Los Angeles Health researchers.

The study, published in Autism Research, reveals that children from multilingual households, both with and without autism, demonstrated enhanced executive function capabilities compared to their peers in monolingual households. These improvements encompassed crucial skills such as attention control, cognitive flexibility, and social perspective-taking, LA Post reports

Dr. Lucina Uddin, professor of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at UCLA Health and director of the UCLA Brain Connectivity and Cognition Laboratory, led the investigation. "Speaking multiple languages, whether or not you have a diagnosis of autism, is associated with better inhibition, better shifting or flexibility, and better ability to take perspective," Dr. Uddin said.

The research team examined more than 100 children between the ages of seven and 12, including both autistic and non-autistic participants from monolingual and multilingual households. Most multilingual families in the study communicated in Spanish and English at home. Parents assessed their children's executive function abilities through comprehensive surveys.

The assessment focused on three key areas of executive function: inhibition control, working memory, and cognitive shifting. Researchers also evaluated core autism-related traits, including social communication skills and repetitive behavior patterns.

Data analysis revealed that multilingual exposure correlated with enhanced inhibitory control and cognitive flexibility across both autistic and non-autistic groups. Dr. Uddin explained the mechanism behind these improvements: "If you have to juggle two languages, you have to suppress one in order to use the other. That's the idea, that inhibition might be bolstered by knowing two languages."

The findings challenged previous concerns about potential language development delays in autistic children exposed to multiple languages. Instead, the research indicated no adverse effects and suggested possible developmental advantages.

"The big takeaway is we do not see any negative effects of speaking multiple languages in the home," Dr. Uddin said. "It is actually beneficial to celebrate all the languages associated with your culture."

Building on these promising results, Dr. Uddin and her team are expanding their research. A new study will involve approximately 150 children with autism and incorporate additional executive function assessments, language evaluations, and brain imaging techniques to deepen understanding of how multilingualism affects neurodevelopment in autism.

The research contributes to a growing body of evidence supporting the cognitive benefits of multilingual exposure during childhood development, particularly for individuals with autism spectrum disorder.