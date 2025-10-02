How much house does $500,000 buy you in Valdosta?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Valdosta?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Valdosta right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

306 N Troup St, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Price: $469,835

- 12 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,871

- See 306 N Troup St, Valdosta, GA 31601 on Redfin.com

2208 Dogwood Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Price: $499,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,388

- See 2208 Dogwood Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

5168 Cypress Dr, Lake Park, GA 31636

- Price: $439,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,147

- See 5168 Cypress Dr, Lake Park, GA 31636 on Redfin.com

1000 Ballantyne Ln, , GA

- Price: $440,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,890

- See 1000 Ballantyne Ln, , GA on Redfin.com

5372 Myrick Cir, Hahira, GA 31632

- Price: $498,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,735

- See 5372 Myrick Cir, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com

4059 Live Oak Cir, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Price: $479,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,181

- See 4059 Live Oak Cir, Valdosta, GA 31601 on Redfin.com

3854 Orchard Way, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Price: $455,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,070

- See 3854 Orchard Way, Valdosta, GA 31605 on Redfin.com

5330 Forest Glen Cir, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,638

- See 5330 Forest Glen Cir, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

4849 Oak Arbor Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Price: $455,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,822

- See 4849 Oak Arbor Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

4850 Oak Arbor Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,781

- See 4850 Oak Arbor Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

4469 Green Island Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Price: $459,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,574

- See 4469 Green Island Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

5153 Village Way, Hahira, GA 31632

- Price: $439,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,426

- See 5153 Village Way, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com

1114 Lake Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Price: $479,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,380

- See 1114 Lake Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

3816 Heather Way, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Price: $469,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,361

- See 3816 Heather Way, Valdosta, GA 31605 on Redfin.com

7351 Woodbend Trl, Hahira, GA 31632

- Price: $469,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,337

- See 7351 Woodbend Trl, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com

4032 Cane Mill Cir, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Price: $459,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,315

- See 4032 Cane Mill Cir, Valdosta, GA 31601 on Redfin.com

4045 Island Creek Rd, Valdosta, GA 31601

- Price: $469,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,300

- See 4045 Island Creek Rd, Valdosta, GA 31601 on Redfin.com

1575 Troupeville Rd, Quitman, GA 31643

- Price: $489,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,547

- See 1575 Troupeville Rd, Quitman, GA 31643 on Redfin.com

7323 Mill Ridge Dr, Hahira, GA 31632

- Price: $439,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,390

- See 7323 Mill Ridge Dr, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com

4868 Brown Cat Cir, Hahira, GA 31632

- Price: $484,350

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,300

- See 4868 Brown Cat Cir, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com

3068 Mary Powell Way, Hahira, GA 31632

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,200

- See 3068 Mary Powell Way, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com

3025 Mary Powell Way, Hahira, GA 31632

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,200

- See 3025 Mary Powell Way, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com

3060 Mary Powell Way, Hahira, GA 31632

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,200

- See 3060 Mary Powell Way, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com

6179 Brayden Way, Valdosta, GA 31605

- Price: $465,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- See 6179 Brayden Way, Valdosta, GA 31605 on Redfin.com

5 Post Pointe Cir, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Price: $459,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,076

- See 5 Post Pointe Cir, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

743 Old Stockton Rd, Lakeland, GA 31635

- Price: $449,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,198

- See 743 Old Stockton Rd, Lakeland, GA 31635 on Redfin.com

7552 Webb Rd, Hahira, GA 31632

- Price: $485,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,844

- See 7552 Webb Rd, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com

4956 Princess Dr, Lake Park, GA 31636

- Price: $490,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,310

- See 4956 Princess Dr, Lake Park, GA 31636 on Redfin.com

31 Conine Cir, Lakeland, GA 31635

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,580

- See 31 Conine Cir, Lakeland, GA 31635 on Redfin.com

2400 Winding Way, Valdosta, GA 31602

- Price: $449,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,902

- See 2400 Winding Way, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.