How much house does $500,000 buy you in Valdosta?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Valdosta?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Valdosta right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
306 N Troup St, Valdosta, GA 31601
- Price: $469,835
- 12 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,871
- See 306 N Troup St, Valdosta, GA 31601 on Redfin.com
2208 Dogwood Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,388
- See 2208 Dogwood Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com
5168 Cypress Dr, Lake Park, GA 31636
- Price: $439,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,147
- See 5168 Cypress Dr, Lake Park, GA 31636 on Redfin.com
1000 Ballantyne Ln, , GA
- Price: $440,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,890
- See 1000 Ballantyne Ln, , GA on Redfin.com
5372 Myrick Cir, Hahira, GA 31632
- Price: $498,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,735
- See 5372 Myrick Cir, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com
4059 Live Oak Cir, Valdosta, GA 31601
- Price: $479,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,181
- See 4059 Live Oak Cir, Valdosta, GA 31601 on Redfin.com
3854 Orchard Way, Valdosta, GA 31605
- Price: $455,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,070
- See 3854 Orchard Way, Valdosta, GA 31605 on Redfin.com
5330 Forest Glen Cir, Valdosta, GA 31602
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,638
- See 5330 Forest Glen Cir, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com
4849 Oak Arbor Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602
- Price: $455,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,822
- See 4849 Oak Arbor Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com
4850 Oak Arbor Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,781
- See 4850 Oak Arbor Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com
4469 Green Island Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602
- Price: $459,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,574
- See 4469 Green Island Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com
5153 Village Way, Hahira, GA 31632
- Price: $439,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,426
- See 5153 Village Way, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com
1114 Lake Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602
- Price: $479,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,380
- See 1114 Lake Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com
3816 Heather Way, Valdosta, GA 31605
- Price: $469,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,361
- See 3816 Heather Way, Valdosta, GA 31605 on Redfin.com
7351 Woodbend Trl, Hahira, GA 31632
- Price: $469,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,337
- See 7351 Woodbend Trl, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com
4032 Cane Mill Cir, Valdosta, GA 31601
- Price: $459,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,315
- See 4032 Cane Mill Cir, Valdosta, GA 31601 on Redfin.com
4045 Island Creek Rd, Valdosta, GA 31601
- Price: $469,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,300
- See 4045 Island Creek Rd, Valdosta, GA 31601 on Redfin.com
1575 Troupeville Rd, Quitman, GA 31643
- Price: $489,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,547
- See 1575 Troupeville Rd, Quitman, GA 31643 on Redfin.com
7323 Mill Ridge Dr, Hahira, GA 31632
- Price: $439,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,390
- See 7323 Mill Ridge Dr, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com
4868 Brown Cat Cir, Hahira, GA 31632
- Price: $484,350
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,300
- See 4868 Brown Cat Cir, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com
3068 Mary Powell Way, Hahira, GA 31632
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- See 3068 Mary Powell Way, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com
3025 Mary Powell Way, Hahira, GA 31632
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- See 3025 Mary Powell Way, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com
3060 Mary Powell Way, Hahira, GA 31632
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,200
- See 3060 Mary Powell Way, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com
6179 Brayden Way, Valdosta, GA 31605
- Price: $465,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- See 6179 Brayden Way, Valdosta, GA 31605 on Redfin.com
5 Post Pointe Cir, Valdosta, GA 31602
- Price: $459,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,076
- See 5 Post Pointe Cir, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com
743 Old Stockton Rd, Lakeland, GA 31635
- Price: $449,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,198
- See 743 Old Stockton Rd, Lakeland, GA 31635 on Redfin.com
7552 Webb Rd, Hahira, GA 31632
- Price: $485,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,844
- See 7552 Webb Rd, Hahira, GA 31632 on Redfin.com
4956 Princess Dr, Lake Park, GA 31636
- Price: $490,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,310
- See 4956 Princess Dr, Lake Park, GA 31636 on Redfin.com
31 Conine Cir, Lakeland, GA 31635
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,580
- See 31 Conine Cir, Lakeland, GA 31635 on Redfin.com
2400 Winding Way, Valdosta, GA 31602
- Price: $449,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,902
- See 2400 Winding Way, Valdosta, GA 31602 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.