How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Nov. 17, 2025

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of November 17.

U.S. by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.07

- Week change: +$0.00 (+0.1%)

- Year change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.77

- Week change: +$0.03 (+0.9%)

- Year change: +$0.22 (+6.1%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.33

#2. Lubbock, TX: $2.43

#3. Casper, WY: $2.45

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#5. Ventura, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.83

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#4. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.83

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.87

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#2. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.88

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.98

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.