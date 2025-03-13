Trump administration withdraws nomination of David Weldon for CDC director

NEW YORK — (AP) — The White House has withdrawn the nomination of Dr. David Weldon, a former Florida congressman, to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Republican-controlled Senate health committee announced Thursday morning that it was canceling a planned hearing on Weldon's nomination — less than an hour before it was scheduled to begin.

A person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the White House pulled the nomination because it became clear Weldon did not have the votes for confirmation.

Weldon was considered to be closely aligned with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. health secretary who for years has been one of the nation's leading anti-vaccine activists.

Weldon, 71, is an Army veteran and internal medicine doctor whose main claim to fame was representing a central Florida district in Congress from 1995 to 2009.

He was a leader of a Congressional push for research into autism’s causes, which began around 2000. But Weldon rejected studies that found no causal link between childhood vaccines and autism, and accused the CDC of short-circuiting research that might show otherwise.

Sen. Patty Murray, who is on the health committee, said she had serious concerns about Weldon after meeting with him.

“I was deeply disturbed to hear Dr. Weldon repeat debunked claims about vaccines,” the Washington Democrat said in a statement. “It’s dangerous to put someone in charge at CDC who believes the lie that our rigorously tested childhood vaccine schedule is somehow exposing kids to toxic levels of mercury or causing autism."

With a $9.2 billion core budget, the Atlanta-based CDC is charged with protecting Americans from outbreaks and other public health threats.

For decades it enjoyed a sterling reputation as a global leader on disease control and a reliable source of health information, boasting some of the top experts in the world. But the agency came under attack during the COVID-19 pandemic, repeatedly faulted for how it handled communications, masking guidance and others aspects of its pandemic response.

This week, the chair of the Senate health committee and other Republican leaders launched a working group to examine potential legislative reforms for the agency, which has been swept up in the government-wide job-cutting push led by the president and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk.

Weldon becomes the third Trump administration nominee who didn't make it to a confirmation hearing. Previously, former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for attorney general and Chad Chronister for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Susan Monarez has been the CDC's acting director since late January and is poised to stay on at the agency after a director is confirmed.

Two other nominees for high-profile federal health positions are on track for confirmation.

On Thursday, the Senate health panel voted to advance Dr. Marty Makary's nomination to become the next commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and John Hickenlooper of Colorado joined Republicans in backing the surgeon and researcher. The same committee also voted along party lines to advance the nomination of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a health economist and Stanford University professor, to lead the National Institutes of Health.

___

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

___

