Isle of Man expected to be first of British isles to legalize assisted dying

LONDON — (AP) — The Isle of Man is set to become the first part of the British Isles to legalize assisted dying as the debate over a similar bill continues in the U.K. parliament.

The island's legislature approved the final version Tuesday of the Assisted Dying Bill, sending it to King Charles III for the formality of approval that will make it law.

The island home to 84,000 residents between northern England and Ireland is a possession of the British crown that is self-governing but reliant on the U.K. for defense and foreign affairs.

The bill would allow terminally ill adults to end their lives if they are expected to have less than a year to live. Candidates would have to have lived on the island for five years. Doctors have to opt-in to provide the service.

Dr. Alex Allinson, the member of the House of Keys who introduced the bill in 2022, said he hopes the bill will become law later this year and that it can be in place by 2027.

“It has been a long process, but it was something that, when I went into politics, I was committed to try to advance," Allinson said. "People have been trying on the Isle of Man for the last 20 years to provide dignity and autonomy for those who are facing an imminent death.”

Opponents of the bill said they were concerned that disabled, elderly, ill and depressed people could be pressured to end their lives so they're not a burden on others.

Allinson said the bill was carefully written to put protections in place and still faces more debate over how the law is implemented.

James Mildred from the Christian Action Research and Education, which opposed the bill, called the passage a “deeply sad step.”

British lawmakers are debating a bill to help terminally ill adults end their lives in England and Wales after giving it initial approval in November.

Scottish lawmakers are expected to vote an assisted dying bill in coming weeks.

