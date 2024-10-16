Harris and Trump offer new details about policies and strategy in dueling interviews

WASHINGTON — (AP) — As the presidential race moves into its final weeks, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump embarked on an interview blitz that offered new details about their policy priorities and their political strategies.

In recent days, Harris has sat with Charlamagne tha God, whose radio show is especially popular among younger and Black audiences, and appeared in a combative 30-minute interview on Fox News, typically a safe haven for Republicans. Trump, meanwhile, participated in a contentious interview with the editor of Bloomberg News at an economic forum in Chicago, though the crowd was friendly to him, and participated in town halls on Fox News and the Spanish-language network Univision.

Here are some takeaways from the cascade of appearances:

Controlled campaigns are going public — with risks

Both candidates have largely avoided traditional interviews during the campaign, preferring to sit before friendly hosts, often in nontraditional media settings. The two-day interview marathon was a noteworthy partial break from that strategy.

Harris, whom the Trump campaign hammered for not doing interviews after replacing President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket, has ramped up the pace this month. The vice president appeared on ABC's "The View," spoke with radio host Howard Stern and taped a show with late-night comedian Stephen Colbert, among other appearances. She also sat down with the newsmagazine "60 Minutes," as is traditional for presidential candidates, while Trump canceled his appearance with the show.

Harris' appearance on Fox with anchor Bret Baier on Wednesday seemed designed to show her willingness to face any questioner, especially after Trump bailed on "60 Minutes." The risks of that became apparent quickly as Baier challenged her immediately on immigration and often interrupted her afterward.

In contrast, Trump, in his Chicago interview Tuesday, frequently spoke over Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait and even insulted him as the audience cheered Trump on. Micklethwait challenged Trump's support for tariffs and his plans to pay for his campaign promises.

The former president also faced a friendly all-women audience in a Fox News town hall before participating in a town hall on the Spanish-language network Univision, where he faced pointed questions from Latino voters. Like Harris, Trump is trying to broaden his coalition to get the key votes he needs to win the neck-and-neck race. So, for him as well, every interview counts.

Trump offers tacit acknowledgment that he's vulnerable on abortion

Trump has repeatedly said he is proud of his leading role in the reversal of Roe v. Wade. But his latest comments on abortion serve as a fresh reminder that the Republican understands that the issue is dangerous politically for him and his party.

He was forced to defend his position when asked a surprisingly pointed question from the all-women audience at a Fox News town hall.

“Women are entitled to do what they want to and need to do with their bodies, including their unborn. That’s on them regardless of the circumstance,” the questioner said. "Some are necessary to save their own lives. Why is the government involved in women’s basic rights?”

Trump initially responded with his typical refrain that the issue had been returned to the states. But he also acknowledged that some of the state laws are “too tough.” And he went further: “And this is going to be redone, because already there’s a movement in those states ... to redo it."

It's not exactly clear what Trump was referring to. There is little evidence that pro-Trump Republican officials in states that have adopted strict abortion bans, some that take effect before many women realize they're pregnant, are taking action to “redo” their laws.

A few states with strict bans have questions on the ballot this year that would roll them back. That includes Florida, where Trump has criticized the ban as too harsh but also said he would vote to uphold the law.

The truth is that the reversal of Roe has been a political disaster for Trump's Republican Party. Women have revolted against the GOP in various elections since the Supreme Court ruling. But Trump is betting that muddying the waters with vague promises and a softer tone might limit the damage come November.

Harris agrees that Trump is a ‘fascist’ as Trump doubles down on authoritarian rhetoric

Charlamagne pushed the limits of Harris' rhetoric when the Democrat reminded voters that they had “two choices … and it’s two very different visions for our nation."

“The other is about fascism. Why can’t we just say it?” Charlamagne interjected.

Harris immediately replied, “Yes, we can say that.”

It was the first time the vice president so directly and publicly agreed with that kind of language to describe Trump. The exchange underscored Harris' decision to revert to a key Biden argument as Election Day draws near: Democracy is on the line on Nov. 5. And, the Democratic argument goes, Trump is unfit to lead because of his lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and his consistent authoritarian rhetoric, among other things.

Trump offered a fresh example during his appearances on Fox and Univision.

When pressed about his supporters' violent attack against the Capitol, Trump defended his loyalists. “That was a day of love from the standpoint of the millions," he said on Univision.

He also refused to back down from his weekend comments that his Democratic rivals represent a more serious threat to the United States than China and Russia. Over the weekend and again in the Fox interview, he called them “the enemy within.”

Experts have warned that such language is common among authoritarian leaders seeking to quell dissent.

"It is the enemy from within, and they're very dangerous. They're Marxists and communists and fascists," Trump said on Fox, naming former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who served on the congressional committee that investigated Trump's role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Harris tried to hammer Trump over the comments on Fox, but the network played a truncated clip of Trump contending it was “the other side” that was a threat to democracy. Harris complained that wasn't a full portrayal of what he said.

Both campaigns are vying to win over Black men

In an election that could be decided on the margins, every vote counts. In the final stretch toward the election, Trump and Harris are turning their focus to Black men.

Harris, in her interview with Charlamagne, warned that Trump wanted to oversee a return to harsh policing tactics known as “stop and frisk” that disproportionately affect Black men. She promised to push for legislation to address discriminatory law enforcement practices and decriminalize marijuana arrests, which also affect Black men disproportionately. And she said reparations for ancestors of slaves should be studied, a position that isn’t new but one that Trump has sought to exploit to help strengthen his advantage with white voters.

It was among the first times this campaign season that criminal justice reforms have been a leading talking point for Harris, though they dominated in 2020.

Trump oozed confidence when he addressed Black voters Tuesday. Both parties concede that while Harris is likely to win Black voters overwhelmingly, Trump is eating into her margins, especially among young Black men. Any significant shift could be consequential in a razor-thin election.

“Any African American or Hispanic, and you know how well I’m doing there, that votes for Kamala, you’ve got to have your head examined,” Trump said.

Harris said part of her challenge is that Trump’s campaign is “trying to scare people away because otherwise they know they have nothing to run on."

“Ask Donald Trump what is his plan for Black America,” she said. “Ask him.”

___

Peoples reported from New York. Riccardi reported from Denver.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.