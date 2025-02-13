Google hub in Poland to develop AI use in energy and cybersecurity sectors

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Google and Poland on Thursday signed a memorandum for developing the use of artificial intelligence in the country's energy, cybersecurity and other sectors.

Poland has largely cut its previous dependence on Russian fuels, and is being targeted by various forms of cyberattacks and sabotage actions believed to be sponsored by Russia.

Google and Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai and Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk met to discuss expanding Google operations in Poland that were launched in 2014. Pichai said that Poland is Google’s biggest engineering hub with more than 2,000 employees.

Apart from getting AI involved in the strategic sectors in Poland, Google is also dedicating $5 million over the next five years to expand training programs and increase digital skills among young Poles. It is to reach about 1 million young Poles, Pichai said.

Tusk said the plans will increase Poland’s security and will contribute to the country’s economic development. Earlier this week he said that Google and Microsoft will be among international businesses that will invest some 650 billion zlotys ($ 160 billion) in Poland in 2025.

Tusk also invited Google to contribute to the deregulating efforts in Poland that aim to cut on red tape and regulations and give businesses more space for development.

