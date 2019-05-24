Going to the beach this weekend? Florida highway shut down due to wildfires

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A heads up for anyone traveling south this weekend.
A part of a major Florida interstate is shut down because of a wildfire.
The fire grew to 450 acres near Interstate 95 in Jacksonville Thursday.
A seven-mile stretch is now closed.
Drivers found themselves in bumper-to-bumper traffic.
“Five hours later, here we are. but hey, it is what it is,” one driver said.
QUICK FACTS:
- There are 4 wildfires in Northeast Florida, according to Florida Fire Service.
- The Yellow Bluff wildfire is the only fire not 100% contained.
- It is only 25% contained.
- The cause of the Yellow Bluff wildfire is under investigation.
- The fire is located between I-95, SR 200 and US 17 north of Jacksonville and just south of Yulee.
- The fire is now 200 acres.
- Nassau Emergency Management announced at 2:15 p.m. Thursday that due to the wildfire, I-95 will be closed in both directions between SR-200 in Yulee and Pecan Park in north Jacksonville.
- I-95 is shut down for 7 miles.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted out the follow detours:
- I-95 northbound, east on Pecan Park Rd, north on US 17.
- I-95 southbound, east on SR 200, Yulee, south on US 17
Brett Rosner
