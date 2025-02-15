Woman arrested in north GA after she was found driving missing man’s vehicle

ELLIJAY, Ga. — The Ellijay Police Department arrested a woman they found in possession of a missing man’s truck, police say.

Police say on February 1, they received a missing person report regarding 54-year-old Allen Lanning of Gilmer County. Lanning is familiar to police after past interactions.

In October 2024, Lanning was arrested with Stacie Underhill, 37, of Gilmer County. Both were later released on bond with pending charges.

As their investigation into Lanning’s disappearance continued, there was a probable “last seen” date of January 27 in Ellijay.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On February 2, an officer saw Lanning’s pickup truck being driven on Industrial Road and observed Underhill driving.

Deputies performed a traffic stop and arrested Underhill on Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, as well as the impoundment of Lanning’s vehicle.

Additional information into Lanning’s appearance led police conduct an additional foot search including the river-right bank of the Ellijay River near Beaver Street on Feb. 11.

Their search of the area led them to the discovery of a white man matching the description of Lanning in the river.

TRENDING STORIES:

The body was turned over to the Gilmer County Coroner and transported to GBI Headquarters for an autopsy. The cause and manner of death will not be available until completion of the autopsy.

Underhill is currently being held in the Gilmer County Detention Center. It is unclear at this time if she will face any charges in Lanning’s disappearance.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group