While some Georgia firefighters are on duty, thieves are breaking into their cars

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Firefighters in Savannah have been the targets of thieves while they were on duty over the past couple of months.
Officials with Chatham Emergency Services are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglars captured on surveillance video breaking into firefighters’ personal cars and trucks at their fire stations.
The most recent break-in happened on Sunday between 2:20 a.m. and 3 a.m. at Station 10 in Savannah.
“Our firefighters work tirelessly to keep our community safe, and it’s disheartening to see their personal property targeted in this manner. We are asking for your assistance in identifying two individuals who have been spotted committing these thefts,” the department said in a statement on their Facebook page.
The department describes the culprits as two men in their late teens or early twenties.
They have been seen wearing dark clothing, hoodies, and face masks.
If you have any information about them, you are urged to call the Chatham County Police Department at 912-652-6500.
