WATCH: Dog falls down embankment into Chattahoochee River

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — White County Fire Services successfully rescued a dog from the Chattahoochee River on Friday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The rescue operation was initiated after a caller reported that a dog had fallen down an embankment near the area of Goat Neck Road and become stuck in the Chattahoochee River.

Officials said Asst. Chief Josh Taylor and EMS Lt. Shad Sosebee played key roles in the rescue, entering the water to retrieve the stranded dog.

Habersham Emergency Services also responded to the incident, assisting in the rescue operation.

The teamwork ensured the dog’s safe retrieval from the river. The WCFS shared a photo of the first responders with the rescued dog.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group