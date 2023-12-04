U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of murdering victim in August, Bibb County officials say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the U.S. Marshals, arrested a murder suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in August.
On Friday around 2 p.m., 27-year-old Keenan Devonte Andrews was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Unit.
Andrews, of Macon, was taken into custody from a residence in the 1500 block of Williamson Road.
Throughout the investigation, deputies named Andrews as a person of interest in a news release published in September surrounding the murder of 34-year-old Jerry Lewis Burke on August 30.
Officials say Andrews was also wanted in Bibb County on several other warrants, including Superior Court Probation Violation: robbery, simple battery, and multiple counts of cruelty to children.
Andrews was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he faces the charge of murder. He did not receive bond, officials said.
