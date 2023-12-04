U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of murdering victim in August, Bibb County officials say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the U.S. Marshals, arrested a murder suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in August.

On Friday around 2 p.m., 27-year-old Keenan Devonte Andrews was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Unit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Andrews, of Macon, was taken into custody from a residence in the 1500 block of Williamson Road.

Throughout the investigation, deputies named Andrews as a person of interest in a news release published in September surrounding the murder of 34-year-old Jerry Lewis Burke on August 30.

Officials say Andrews was also wanted in Bibb County on several other warrants, including Superior Court Probation Violation: robbery, simple battery, and multiple counts of cruelty to children.

TRENDING STORIES:

Andrews was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he faces the charge of murder. He did not receive bond, officials said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Child seriously injured in car wreck in Southwest Atlanta It happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Metropolitan Parkway.

©2023 Cox Media Group