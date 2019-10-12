0 UPDATE: FBI will not file charges against woman who boarded plane without ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. - FBI officials say they will not file criminal charges against a woman who boarded a flight from Orlando to Atlanta without a ticket and was removed.

Delta Airlines has said Sylvia Rictor boarded one of its planes at a Florida airport without a ticket last weekend and was removed, delaying the Orlando-Atlanta flight for three-hours. After Rictor was taken off the plane, officials rescreened all passengers.

FBI officials told the Orlando Sentinel that after considering the administrative and civil remedies available, they will not pursue criminal charges at this time.

It was not clear how Rictor passed through security.

Delta employees asked for her ticket because she was in someone else's seat.

Channel 2's Christian Jennings talked to the ticketed passenger who said that when she got on the plane, another woman was sitting in her seat.

"She just said very bluntly, 'I'm not moving,'" said the passenger, who didn't want to be identified.

Orlando police Lt. Wanda Miglio says Rictor said she threw her ticket away and didn't have identification.

"She just kept saying, 'I don't drive. My I.D. is home in Atlanta,' and 'I don't have an I.D. to show you,'" the passenger said. "They kept asking for her boarding pass, and she kept saying, 'I threw it out.' Well, where did you throw it out? Because we've checked the garbage cans, and they're empty."

