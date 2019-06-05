0 Trump administration eyeing Fort Benning for new shelter for immigrant children

FORT BENNING, Ga. - Federal and military officials are looking at housing thousands of migrant children at a Georgia military post.

Those kids who cross the border without parents or caregivers could spend time at Fort Benning.

Channel 2's Richard Elliot spent the day communicating with the Department of Defense and Health and Human Services. They both confirmed that officials are touring fort benning to see if it can be used to house those children.

Not everyone in Columbus agrees on the immigration policy, but most agree Fort Benning would be a good place for those children to go.

We were not permitted on post, so Elliot shot video on his iPhone as we drove along Highway 280, a public-access road that cuts across Fort Benning.

The pentagon told Elliot that they’re working with federal officials to see if Benning is a viable option for housing thousands of children apprehended at the border with Mexico.

"I can confirm that HHS and Department of Defense officials will conduct an assessment of Fort Benning for potential future use by HHS as a temporary influx shelter for unaccompanied immigrant children."

HHS said they’ve handled nearly 41,000 unattended children at the border this year alone. That's a 57% increase over last year.

They said they need more bed space to handle that load.

"I think they would do a great job," said Laura Stewart.

Stewart believes Fort Benning would be a great place to house the children, though she admits she would worry about political fallout.

"I don’t know. I feel like it could be a solution, then at the same time, it could cause a lot of unforseen issues," she said.

Marquestis Bullock also says he doesn’t approve of the policy but also agrees, Fort Benning would take care of the children and keep them safe.

"I know that a lot of the retention centers that they’re in now are over capacity and the conditions are awful, so if they need to be brought here to kind of alleviate the stress that they’re under now, then, yeah. I’m for it. I don’t mind," Bullock said.

Democratic congressman Sanford Bishop represents this area. He also said he disagrees with the department policy but knows Fort Benning will do a good job if given this assignment.

