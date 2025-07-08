‘True leader:’ Community mourns loss of GA fire chief

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Georgia community is mourning the loss of a Georgia fire chief.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks says Fort Valley Fire Department Chief Antonio Woodard was found dead Monday morning at his home on Forest Drive, WGXA reports.

Rooks tells WGXA, Woodard, 48, died from apparent natural causes. The coroner added that Woodward lived alone and had been dead for “several days” before his body was discovered, according to WGXA.

Peach County officials said Woodard was a ‘true leader’ whose dedication and service to Fort Valley will never be forgotten.

“He made a lasting impact on everyone who had the honor of knowing him,” the Peach County Government wrote.

WGXA reports Woodard has been Chief of the Fort Valley Fire Department since September 18, 2000.

