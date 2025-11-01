Truck driver sentenced for crash that killed 4 killed near Georgia-Florida border

A Georgia judge sentenced a tractor-trailer driver to serve decades behind bars for a 2022 crash that killed four people, Action News Jax reports.

The District Attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit announced the conviction for Nicholas DeWayne Burist in a news release.

The crash happened on July 1, 2022 on Interstate 95 in Camden County, not far from the Florida border. Prosecutors said Burist was driving a tractor-trailer under the influence of alcohol when he caused the crash.

Charles Davenport and Michael Hines, who were in Burist’s semi-truck, died at the scene. Jamie Sloan and her 14-year-old daughter Rylie also died in the crash. Four others were seriously injured.

Burist told authorities he was being tailgated when a car in front of him slammed on the brakes and he lost control of the semi.

Prosecutors though said the video evidence showed Burist, veering out of his lane, hitting another vehicle before crossing into oncoming traffic, leading to multiple collisions.

The trial involved the testimony of 24 witnesses and included multiple exhibits, such as videos from the crash scene and toxicology results, according to the release.

A judge sentenced Burist to 75 years with 30 to serve in prison and 45 years to serve on probation.

Nicholas Burist, 43 Arrested July 7 in Camden County (Credit: Camden Co. Sheriff's Office)

