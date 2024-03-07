Third suspect in murder of Macon man arrested

MACON, Ga. — A third suspect in connection with the murder of a Macon man has been arrested.

Shamar Tyrell Stewart, 19, was arrested after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit, Drug Unit, and Criminal Investigations Division executed a search and arrest warrant at a home on the 400 block of Forest Hill Road.

Stewart is charged with aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and murder.

He is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

He is one of three men suspected of killing Cortavius Hassan Ates, 25, on Feb. 10, 2024.

On Feb. 10, deputies responded to a shooting near Jeffersonville Road and Roseview Drive and found Ates suffering from gunshot wounds.

He later died at the scene.

On Feb. 15, deputies arrested Kendarrious Rayshun Cone, 31, of Macon for the shooting.

Cone faces charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, aggravated assault, and murder.

Deputies also arrested Marion Antonio Curry, 29 of Macon on Feb. 16 in connection with the murder.

Curry is charged with criminal street gang activity, aggravated assault, and murder.

