Teens charged in road rage shooting along I-20

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A road rage incident turned violent, leaving two people hospitalized.

Officials said the shooting happened on Sunday just before 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 20.

According to Richmond County deputies, two people were taken to Doctors Hospital and are currently stable.

Their identities were not released.

While details about what led up to the shooting were not released, deputies arrested Miranda Myers,17, of North Augusta, SC and Cameron Howard, 17, of Augusta.

The pair was each charged with two counts of aggravated assault and Howard was also charged with one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. They were booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2025 Cox Media Group