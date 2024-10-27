Teen granted wish to become GA “Trooper for the Day”

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — How often does one’s dreams come true? For Grant Minton, his wish of being a Georgia Department of Public Safety trooper was granted last week.

“Thank you, Grant, for reminding us what service truly means,” the department wrote on their Facebook page.

Minton’s day began with receiving his official uniform from troopers from Post 38. He then visited the Floyd County EMS headquarters, where he met with leadership and had breakfast them.

His tasks for the day were only just beginning.

Minton joined Berry College PD for a felony stop simulation, followed by a helicopter ride to the GADPS headquarters. He got a full tour of the facility, including the dispatch radio room and meeting with the command staff.

The icing on the cake came next when Minton was presented with an honorary trooper award by Col. Billy Hitchens.

After he was named an official honorary trooper for the day, Minton toured the State Capitol and visited the governor’s office in Atlanta before going back to Floyd County.

He enjoyed a lunch break with SWAT, SCRT, and the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office before learning about LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) speed enforcement with the troopers.

Minton’s “shift” ended with a BOLO on a vehicle, where he coordinated the pursuit with assistance from the K-9 team and help from Shottenkirk Nissan.

It’s surely a day that Minton will never forget.

