Stranger tried to lure 6-year-old boy into his van with cookies in West Ga., police say

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Leesburg, Georgia are investigating after a man said someone in a black van tried to abduct his six-year-old son as he got off the school bus.

On Friday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to Fox Chase Court and spoke with the father of the boy who said his son came running to their front door after getting off his school bus and was visibly upset.

The man said after his son calmed down he explained that an unknown white man tried to get him to enter his van.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He said the man offered him cookies and that there were other children inside the van.

At that point, the boy got scared and ran home screaming.

The child told police the man he saw had dark “poofy” curly hair and red marks on both sides of his cheeks that could be pimples.

He described the suspect as having a medium build.

The officer reviewed the father’s doorbell camera footage and saw his son crying, screaming, constantly looking over his shoulder, and yelling that someone was after him as he ran back to the house.

The officer also spoke to two neighbors who saw the suspect’s vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

They said it was more like a large SUV and was smaller than a Dodge Caravan.

They were not able to get a good look at the driver and also said the vehicle had very dark-tinted windows.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle should call Leesburg police at 229-759-6464.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Final ‘friend’ of Clayton teen with autism killed at park arrested

©2023 Cox Media Group