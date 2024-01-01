Stranded boaters rescued from raging waters in Butts County

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two boaters were rescued after being stranded on an island in the Ocmulgee River.

On Friday, Dec. 29, Butts County Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to an area near Lamar’s Mill Road to assist the boaters.

The two boaters were trapped on an island due to raging water coming from Lloyd Shoals Dam.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources requested the Covington Fire and Newton County Emergency Management Agency to assist in the swift water boat rescue.

After several hours, both of the men were rescued and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

