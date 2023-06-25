Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for counties in northern Georgia

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catoosa County in northwestern Georgia, Gilmer County in north central Georgia, Murray County in northwest Georgia, Whitfield County in northwest Georgia, and Fannin County in north central Georgia.

The warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

At 3:36 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Copperhill to Gap Springs to near Middle Valley moving south at 45 mph.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are expected.

Impacted residents can expect hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Dalton, Chatsworth, Ringgold, Ellijay, Blue Ridge, Fort Oglethorpe, Varnell, Eton, Tunnel Hill, Cohutta, East Ellijay, Morganton, Crandall, Jones Mill, Cohutta Wilderness, Beaverdale, Pisgah, Mineral Bluff, Cherry Log and Stover Creek Shelter.

