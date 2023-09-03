Rumors about watermelon with ‘suspicious object’ inside proven false by police

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Police on Tybee Island responded to a report of a watermelon with a suspicious object inside of it on Saturday.

The department said in a post on its Facebook page that rumors circulating on social media speculated that the watermelon contained alcohol, Fentanyl, or other illicit substances.

But those rumors ended up being false.

An officer did locate the watermelon, but the “suspicious object” inside it was simply a note.

“As you would probably expect, moisture inside of the fruit had rendered the note unreadable. That’s ok, as we get the feeling we weren’t the intended audience anyway,” the post said.

Police said there was no cause for alarm and that beachgoers could resume their regularly scheduled beach day.

