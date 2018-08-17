Roswell parents whose son died hope $25M lawsuit will end hazing on college campuses

NEW ORLEANS - The parents of a Louisiana State University freshman who died of alcohol intoxication last year after an alleged fraternity hazing filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the university board, the fraternity and several of the fraternity's members.
Stephen and Rae Ann Gruver's lawsuit on behalf of their son, Maxwell Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, was filed in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge. Defendants include Phi Delta Theta fraternity and four students already facing criminal charges in the 18-year-old Gruver's death last September.
The lawsuit, which seeks $25 million, alleges that LSU responds with "deliberate indifference" to allegations of hazing at fraternities. It also says Phi Delta has "a long history of dangerous misconduct at universities across the country."
The parents explain why their son's death could have been "easily" prevented, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}