President Biden approves Georgia disaster declaration

President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the state of Georgia Thursday and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Idalia.

The president’s action makes federal funding available to residents of Cook, Glynn, and Lowndes counties, who were impacted by the hurricane.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal in Cook, Glynn, and Lowndes counties.

Federal funding for hazard mitigation measures is available statewide.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DiasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.

