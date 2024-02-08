Polk County jailer intentionally hit victim with closed fist, sheriff’s office says

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Tuesday after an investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joshua Michael Pollard, 22, of Cedartown was charged with misdemeanor battery after they say he intentionally physically harmed another person by striking them with a closed fist multiple times.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was not an inmate and the battery did not happen on sheriff’s office property.

