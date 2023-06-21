Officials and activists at odds over closing polling locations in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. — Lincoln County voters are trying to stop officials from closing polling locations.

WRDW reports officials wanted to close four of them last year, but residents and activists successfully fought to keep them open.

Officials say polling locations cost money and require staffing.

But activists view the closure of locations as a form of voter suppression.

In one of the past attempts to consolidate voting locations, officials cited that many of the polling sites aren’t equipped for people to vote, with at least three precincts not meeting Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

“This is the 21st century. We should be doing everything in our power to make voting accessible and not less accessible,” Rev. Denise Freeman told WRDW.

Freeman will be one of those fighting again to keep all of the polling sites open.

The Lincoln County Board of Elections will meet at 5:30 p.m. today to discuss the issue.

