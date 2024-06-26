Officers find bullet holes in GA hotel window. Now a man is facing trafficking charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A 47-year-old man was arrested after police said they found a hotel window shot out.

On Monday, just after 6 a.m., Valdosta officers were called to the Hampton Inn and Suites regarding suspicious activity.

Witnesses told police they heard loud noises coming from inside the room. When officers went to the hotel room, they noticed bullet holes in the window and shell casings on the floor.

Valdosta authorities said the room was ransacked, hotel property was damaged, and a handgun was lying on the bed.

Police said they secured the handgun and found Ervin Leornard Flowers, 47, inside the room.

Officers learned that Flowers had shot the window of the hotel room. Officials found over 70 grams of ecstasy which was packaged in a manner indicating drug sales.

“Our officers did an outstanding job handling this case. Due to the surrounding circumstances, this could have ended much differently. We are very thankful that no one was injured,” Chief Leslie Manahan said.

Flowers was arrested and booked into the Lowndes County Jail. He’s charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal damage to property in the second degree, and reckless conduct.

