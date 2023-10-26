Northwest Georgia woman accused of selling stolen item on Facebook marketplace

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A woman in northwest Georgia is accused of selling a stolen item on Facebook and using a stolen bank card at an ATM.

The Floyd County Police Department says Abigail Lynette Allen, 26, stole a 74-year-old woman’s bank card and used it to make a transaction and a withdrawal from an ATM at a West Rome Walmart store.

Police did not detail the total amount of money she stole from the woman’s bank account.

She is also accused of stealing the same woman’s tow dolly and selling it to a man on Facebook marketplace on September 11, 2023.

The 2015 Stehl tow dolly is valued at $1,000.

Allen is charged with theft by taking, financial transaction card fraud, and exploitation of the elderly.

