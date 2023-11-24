Northwest Georgia teacher provides free ‘shop’ to students, as well as support and advice

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A middle school teacher in Northwest Georgia has set up a small “shop” in the corner of her classroom.

Sherry Arnold teaches at Pepperell Middle School.

She’s been a teacher for over 25 years and staff members say she has always gone above and beyond for her students.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Recently she wanted to create a space where her students had a designated spot they could go to for extra support, advice, and necessary items whenever they needed them.

With the help of other teachers and administrators, Arnold set up a free shop featuring clothing, shoes, cosmetic items, toiletries, bookbags, and more.

She also has a sewing machine available and will repair clothing items, bags, and anything else that can be saved and used in the shop.

Once word about her shop began to spread throughout the school and the community, donations started piling in.

TRENDING STORIES:

When students enter her shop, she gives them a shopping bag and talks with them about their needs as they select items.

According to school administrators, she finishes off the free shopping spree with a hug for the student.

Arnold believes the shop represents more than just a collection of goods.

She feels it’s a reminder sometimes a student needs someone to believe in them and offer a listening ear.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Jonesboro police officer says mayor is retaliating against him for his testimony

©2023 Cox Media Group