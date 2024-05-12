Northeast GA man arrested in connection with 2020 shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County man has been arrested after investigators say he shot a Rome woman in 2020.

Notorious Xzaveon Pitts was arrested on Tuesday, May 7, and charged with felony aggravated assault.

Investigators say Pitts shot Tasha Nelson on September 23, 2020.

Pitts was on probation at the time of his arrest for carrying a pistol without a license, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence, and theft by receiving stolen property.

