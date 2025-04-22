New discovery center opens at Newton County wildlife center

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday for the new Joe Tanner Discovery Center at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Newton County.

The new center will offer opportunities for visiting students on day field trips, overnight programs, summer camps, and access for families during festivals and special events.

The center will mainly be used as an educational facility. It will feature an exhibit area that takes visitors through the different regions of Georgia, including mountains, piedmont, coastal plain, and maritime/coast.

It will also feature habitats and live animals native to those regions.

The center will also include an animal care area that will house the 26 animals from the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center’s Ambassador Animal collection under one roof.

Tanner, who died in November 2024, was appointed the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Commissioner in 1972 and served until 1984, and then again from 1990 to 1995.

