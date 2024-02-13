Nearly 50 wanted fugitives arrested across Georgia, Alabama counties

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A two-day operation led to the arrest of almost 50 wanted fugitives.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday and Sunday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office led the operation ‘One Fight’ with several agencies including Lee County and Russell County Sheriff’s Office, both in Alabama with additional assistance from the Georgia State Patrol.

The purpose of the operation was to arrest wanted fugitives and cut down on criminal activity while taking gang members, guns and drugs off the streets.

TRENDING STORIES:

In total, 46 people were arrested.

This includes six gang members arrested, 11 guns recovered, 30 felony warrants served, 34 new felony charges, 17 misdemeanor warrants served, and 28 new misdemeanor charges

The sheriff’s office said that two stolen guns and one stolen vehicle were recovered.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Deputies also seized 1,619 grams of illegal drugs with a value of $20,050.

The cases remain under investigation.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mother of 15-year-old who was killed after basketball game in East Point speaks out





©2023 Cox Media Group