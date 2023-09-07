Motorcyclist dies after sliding into oncoming truck in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday in Athens.

Athens-Clarke County Police say that witnesses reported that a 1982 Honda motorcycle, driven by Kashif Abbas, 50, was driving south on Whit Davis Road.

Witnesses told police that Abbas was passing vehicles and attempting to negotiate a curve when the motorcycle dropped and slid into the path of an oncoming truck.

The driver of a 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup hit Abbas and his motorcycle in the northbound lane.

Abbas was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

If you have information about the crash, you are asked to contact Senior Police Officer Trotter at 762-400-7326 or email jason.trotter@accgov.com.

