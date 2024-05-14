More Georgians expected to travel for Memorial Day holiday weekend than last year, AAA says

GEORGIA — More Georgians are expected to travel for the Memorial Day holiday weekend this year compared to last year.

AAA forecasts there will be 1.3 million people traveling 50 miles or more within Georgia.

That’s an increase of 52,824 people over last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They anticipate it will be the second highest-traveled Memorial Day on record since AAA started tracking in 2001.

Across the country, nearly 43.8 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday travel period.

Only 2005′s numbers were higher at 44 million.

And all that travel is going to cost more this year.

During last year’s travel weekend, Georgia’s gas price average was $3.25 per gallon.

This year, the state average is $3.40.

Atlanta’s airport is gearing up for massive crowds during the busy travel week.

They’re expecting 2.5 million passengers to travel from May 22 to May 29.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cobb County police notice increase in squatters moving into vacant homes

©2024 Cox Media Group