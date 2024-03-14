Meth seized, 6 arrested at ‘drug house’ in north Georgia mountains

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Six people were arrested when deputies served a search warrant at what they call a “drug house” in Cleveland, Georgia.

On Tuesday, March 12, an investigation led to the warrant being executed by the White County Sheriff’s Office, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, the Cleveland Police Department, and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office at a home on Hulsey Road.

Deputies and officers found approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine in the house.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Donald Cory Wheeler, 38, of Cleveland was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Rebecca Allyn Frankum, 32, of Cleveland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Four other people were also arrested for failure to appear and violation of probation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police shut down unlicensed group home in unincorporated Stone Mountain

©2023 Cox Media Group