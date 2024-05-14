Man tried strangling himself with pants drawstring. This is when two GA officers stepped in

BALDWIN, Ga. — Two Georgia officers are being recognized for saving a suspect’s life who almost strangled himself with a seatbelt and drawstring.

On March 2, Baldwin Corp. Aaron Spivey was helping with a traffic stop that involved a possible DUI suspect. While helping with the traffic stop, he received a call about domestic violence.

Cornelia Ofc. Jackson Cooter and Spivey responded to the call. The officers later learned it was a burglary and possible home invasion, with the suspect leaving the scene.

The suspect was found at a nearby convenience store and was placed into Spivey’s patrol car.

Baldwin officials said before the officers left the parking lot of the store, the suspect tried strangling himself with the seatbelt. Spivey and Cooter were able to get the suspect back into safety.

Authorities said as officers traveled to the Habersham County Detention Center the suspect tried strangling himself again with the seatbelt.

The third time, Baldwin officials said the suspect removed a drawstring from his pants, and wrapped it around his neck all while being handcuffed.

The suspect, whose age and identity were not released, was rushed to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

According to Baldwin police, Spivey was able to remove the string from the suspect’s neck, while Cooter cut the string.

Police said the suspect spit in Spivey’s eye on accident after admitting to consuming fentanyl. Both Spivey and the suspect received medical attention.

Earlier in May, Cooter and Spivery received plaques from Baldwin Chief of Police Chris Jones for their efforts in saving the suspect’s life.

The suspect’s current condition was not released.

