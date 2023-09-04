Man suspected of shooting someone turns himself in after being shot, deputies say

SWAINSBORO, Ga. — A man suspected of shooting two people in Emanuel County was arrested when he turned himself in after being shot.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies received a call reporting a person being shot on Harrison Drive in Swainsboro.

When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim was identified as Frederick P. Anthony, 33, of Swainsboro.

He was taken to the local emergency room and then transferred to an Augusta trauma center.

Within the hour, deputies received a second call about someone breaking into a home and shots fired on Glenwood Road in Swainsboro.

When deputies arrived, the suspect had already fled.

There were no injuries during the second incident.

The suspect in both incidents was identified as Johnnie Lee Dixon Jr., 35, of Swainsboro.

Deputies say at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dixon showed up at the Emanuel County Detention Center and was arrested.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dixon had been shot in the right side of his chest at some point during the night.

Investigators are trying to determine when and where Dixon was shot.

The sheriff’s office said no law enforcement officers fired any shots at any time.

Dixon was taken to an Augusta trauma center.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Four deadly shootings in less than 12 hours, leaves Atlantans wanting more security She described bullets flying just before 10 a.m. in the morning at the Magnolia Park Apartments. One man was shot and killed, according to Atlanta police.

©2023 Cox Media Group