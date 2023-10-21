Man on bicycle chased off high school campus by Camden County resource officer, later arrested

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Southeast Georgia high school was the center of a brief police chase between a man on a bicycle and a school resource officer.

According to the Kingsland Police Department, an SRO made contact with a man on Friday but he would not respond.

Police said the man was later identified as 17-year-old Nicholas U. Petiote, and that an SRO had never made contact with him on the Camden County High School campus before.

When the SRO tried to speak with him and ask why he was on campus, he took off on his bicycle, according to police, setting off a brief chase.

Despite putting his pedal to the metal, the SRO was able to catch up to Petiote quickly in his vehicle.

While this was happening, school was letting out for the day and Petiote tried to lose the officer while heading toward the crowd of students, police said.

“The actions of Petiote extremely concerned the SRO, which led to their actions,” Police Chief Rick Evans said in a statement.

What happened next was a shock to Petiote and students nearby, but not the officer.

“The SRO gave more verbal commands for Petiote to stop,” but he did not, so the SRO warned him he would be Tased, and the officer pulled the department-issued Taser.

Petiote was Tased by the SRO and arrested for criminal trespass and obstructing an officer. Then he was taken to Camden Medical Center for treatment, per department policy, Kingsland police said.

After being medically cleared, Petiote was taken to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office jail.

The SRO involved in the brief chase and Tasing incident, as well as students and faculty at Camden County High, were not injured.

Chief Evans said he was “extremely proud of the SRO for the actions that they displayed in this incident,” and said he was proud that SROs do their jobs and prioritize children’s safety.

