Man accused of trafficking fentanyl within 1,000 feet of GA school, park

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is behind bars after he was arrested on a laundry list of drug charges.

On Friday, deputies conducted a search warrant at an apartment on W. 23rd Avenue in Cordele, Georgia.

Crisp County officials said they found a container with clear plastic bags with marijuana packaged for distribution, multiple clear plastic baggies with oxycodone packaged for distribution, a clear plastic baggie with multi-colored pills, a clear plastic baggie of methamphetamine, digital scales with residue and additional packaging material.

The Narcotics Task Force tested the suspected drugs and they were positive for meth and fentanyl.

Trevor Donta Green, 39, of Cordele was arrested and faces the following charges:

Trafficking fentanyl

Trafficking fentanyl within 1000 feet of a housing project

Trafficking fentanyl within 1000 feet of a school

Trafficking fentanyl within 1000 feet of a park

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a housing project

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a park

Possession of a Schedule II control substance with the intent to distribute

Possession of a Schedule II control substance with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a housing project

Possession of a Schedule II Control Substance with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school

Possession of a Schedule II Control Substance with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a park

Possession of methamphetamine

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents that small amounts of fentanyl can be lethal.

“Two milligrams of Fentanyl can be lethal depending on the person’s size, tolerance and past usage. Through collaboration, education and enforcement, we hope to save lives,” the sheriff’s office said.

Last year in May, the sheriff’s office started a Fentanyl Awareness Campaign ti help reduce the use of illegal drugs and educate the community on the problems associated with drug use.

