Man accused of reckless driving, speeding arrested in Haralson County

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a man accused of reckless driving in Haralson County.

Over the last few weeks, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple complaints about a black Chevrolet pickup truck speeding and driving recklessly on Little Vine Road, Little Vine Church Road, and Agan Road.

On Thursday, March 7, deputies received another complaint and went to the area to try and find the driver.

A second caller described where he was driving and provided a license tag number.

The second caller also recorded video of the driver stopping in the road and squealing the tires.

Temple police stopped a black Chevy Silverado with the matching tag number and notified the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the traffic stop and arrested Omarion Resheed Johnson, 18, out of Temple.

Johnson was charged with reckless driving and improper exhaust.

“Driving is a privilege, and part of enjoying that privilege is bearing responsibility for your actions,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “Speeding and driving recklessly do more than destroy the peace in neighborhoods, it has the potential to cause a serious accident that could injure or kill someone.”

